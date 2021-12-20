Betty Ann Teague, 87, of Greeneville died Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Betty was a member of the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she was a member of the Women’s Circle II, the Covenant Life Sunday School Class, and served on the Worship Committee for decades.
She was a homemaker and co-owner of convenience markets for several years alongside her husband. Betty was very passionate about her family, faith and fellowship with her church family, and the Greene County Republican Women. She was a member of Greeneville Chapter No. 1598 Women of the Moose, she served as EastView Precinct Chair with the Election Commission as long as her health permitted. She treasured the friendships she had made in everything she was involved in.
Mrs. Teague is survived by her two sons: Bill Teague Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, of Chuckey and Tim Teague and his wife, Karen, of Greeneville; her grandchildren: Madi Bakker (Derek) of Bethesda, Maryland, Cortni Donahue (Kyle) of Greeneville, and Josh Teague of Johnson City; three great-grandchildren: Boaz and Birdie Bakker of Bethesda, and Teaguen Donahue of Greeneville; her dear cousin: Karen Roberts; numerous other cousins; special friends: Tom and Fran Johnson; and her special neighbor: Nancy Higginbotham.
Mrs. Teague was preceded in death by her husband: Bill Teague; an infant son; her parents: Verl and Anna Mae Roberts; and a brother: Bobby Roberts.
The Teague family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will follow at noon at the church. The Rev. Jamie Lively, the Rev. Richard Ballard and the Rev. Abby Keller will officiate.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Craig Shepherd, Derek Bakker, Josh Teague, Kyle Donahue, Chris Bowers and the Rev. Richard Ballard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pastors Discretionary Fund at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Condolences may be sent to the Teague family at www.doughty-stevens.com.