Betty Anne Riston, 66, of Mosheim passed away Wednesday at her home.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband: Samuel Wayne Riston; her adopted father: C.A. Lightfoot; seven dogs and seven cats; a nephew: Jason Collins; and a niece: Jennifer Garber.
She was preceded in death by her adopted mother, Emma Lightfoot.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Graveside services will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Cross Anchor Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Collins, Sam Riston, Danny Metcalf and Jacob Lawson.
