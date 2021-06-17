Betty Bible age 86, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday surrounded by family and friends.
She was a member of Victory Church of God. Betty was an avid piano player, loved gospel music, was an amazing cook, wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved visiting with family and friends as long as her health permitted.
Betty is survived by her children, Eddie (Janice) Bible, Rick (Penny) Bible and Teresa (Marshall) Cutshall. Grand children are: Brian Bible and Tiffany Mullins, Robbie Davis and Stacy (Phillip) Cutshaw. Also surviving are four great grandchildren, several cousins, nieces, nephews and caregivers.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Beatrice Humphreys, husband, James Junior Bible, sisters, Lily, Katherine, Geraldine, Margaret and brother, Fred, as well as a granddaughter Tonya Owen.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at River Hill Cemetery with Rev. Jim Fillers officiating. For those who wish to go in procession to the cemetery, please meet at 1 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Pallbearers: Robbie Davis, Phillip Cutshaw, Randy Pless, Marshall Lynn Cutshall, Jr., Michael Humphreys and Phil Hensley.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the 3rd floor staff at Greeneville Community Hospital East, Amedisys and Durham Hensley Health and Rehab.
