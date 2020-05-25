Betty Brooks Britton, 91, of Tusculum, passed away Saturday evening at her home.
She was an active member of the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church as long as her health permitted.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years: Bill Britton Sr.; a daughter: Barbara Britton; and a son and daughter-in-law: Billy and Lynn (DeMay) Britton, all of Tusculum; two granddaughters and grandsons-in-law: Katie and Travis Stokes of Ogden, Utah, and Jessica and Matt Harris of Westfield, Indiana; four great-grandsons: Jack, Will, Harry and Charlie Stokes all of Ogden, Utah. Other survivors include a sister-in-law: Mrs. Howard (Silvia) Brooks of Mount Laurel, New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews. Extended family members are the loving and caring nurses and staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice and her Silver Angel, Sherry Howard.
She was preceded in death by her parents: W.C. “Budge” and Bessie Gray Brooks; seven brothers: Carter, Jack, Buel “Boots”, Don, Howard, and two infant brothers, Allen and Edgar; and three sisters: Hazel Murr, Evelyn Martin, and an infant sister, Gretchen.
A graveside service will be Monday at 1 p.m. in Shiloh Cemetery in Tusculum. Officiating will be the Rev. Abby Cole-Keller, the Rev. Jamie Lively and the Rev. Tammy Greene.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Due to gathering concerns for COVID-19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences for the family online at www.doughty-stevens.com
The family requests that donations in her memory be made to Shiloh Cemetery Corp., 146 Richland Rd, Greeneville, TN 37745.
