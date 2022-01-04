Betty Coggins (Died: Jan. 3, 2022) Jan 4, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Betty Coggins, 86, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community East Hospital.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Humane Society Seeks Help With 20 Rescued Dogs Rev. Lynn Neas (Died: Dec. 29, 2021) Getting Online: GLPS Authorized To Create Broadband Network 2 Charged With Animal Cruelty In Case Involving 20 Dogs Rev. Lynn Neas (Died: Dec. 29, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.