Betty Coggins, 86, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Betty was a loving person and never met a stranger. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by seven children and their spouses: Nancy Coggins, Alice and Roger Hawk, John Coggins, Lester Coggins, Doris Coggins, Michael and Betty Coggins, and Robert Hicks; 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law: Mae and Carl Fox; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: James Wells and Leesa Sutton.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Coggins; a grandson: Allen Lowe; two great-granddaughters: Alysianna Lowe and Everleigh Morrow; her parents: Haskell and Pearl Keller; and a brother: Jay Keller
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Graveside services will be Friday at 1 p.m. in Liberty Hill Cemetery in Bybee with the Rev. Brian Brown officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. for the graveside service.
Family and friends will be pallbearers.
