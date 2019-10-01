Betty Cook, of Carson Street, passed away Saturday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
She worked as a volunteer coordinator for Retired Seniors Volunteer Program.
She is survived by her best friend and longtime companion: Fred Wilhoit; three sisters: Carolyn Finchum, Helen (Wayne) Moore and Janice Riddle; and special friends she considered her adopted daughters: Patti Semones and Kim Connell.
She was preceded in death by two daughters: Teresa Cook and Cindi Cook; her parents: Clarence and Willie Kate Cornwell; and one sister: Linda Miller.
Per her request, there will no formal visitation or service. Her body will be cremated.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.