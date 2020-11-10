Betty Hartman (Died: Nov. 9, 2020) Nov 10, 2020 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Betty Hartman, 75, of Greeneville, passed away Monday.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 3 Die In Kingsport Highway Crash Megan Gabriella Guirant (Died: Nov. 6, 2020) Lloyd 'Shorty' Harmon (Died: Nov. 3, 2020) Patrick Wayne Roderick (Died: Oct. 31, 2020) Ray 'TeeDee' Maupin (Died: Nov. 7, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.