Betty J. Davis, 82, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
She spent most of her life caring for and taking care of other people. She was an avid animal lover. Her hobbies were taking care of her plants and animals.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Marilyn and Dean McHone of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; one granddaughter: Jaime and Shaun Bess of South Carolina; two great-grandchildren: Coleman Bess and Carson Bess; a stepgrandson: Coty McHone; one brother: Hugh Culvahouse of Wilson, North Carolina; personal friend: Sandra Garber; and special pets: Toot and Zoey.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Herfel J. Davis; her parents: Ruel Hurst Culvahouse Sr. and Nettie Mae Evelyn Price; and brothers: Ruel Hurst Culvahouse Jr, Donnie Culvahouse, Cecil Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Troy Stakiel officiating.
Interment will be in Carter’s Station Cemetery at Albany.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.