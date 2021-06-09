Betty J. Lamb, 78, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Betty was a devout Christian all of her adult life. She was a member of First Church of God in Greeneville for more than 60 years serving in several capacities over the years as long as her health permitted. She loved God and her family much more than she loved herself as anyone who knew her will gladly tell you. She was always smiling, happy and never complained about anything life gave her.
She was absolutely the best Momma, Sherry and Connie could have had. She was their beautiful Momma and they will miss her every day for the rest of their lives.
Betty is survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Sherry (Richie) Henry of Mosheim and Connie (Roger) Carr of Knoxville; grandsons: Bradley (Lesley) Cutshaw and Alan (Laura) Hatfield; great-grandsons: Colton Hatfield, J.T. Kimm and fiancée, Emily Fellers, and John (Noel) Kimm; great-great-grandson: Brantley Kimm; a brother: Charlie (Geraline) Setser; a sister-in-law: Mary (Jerry) Lane; a brother-in-law: Billy Lamb; and special friends: Arlin and Margaret Shelton. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years: Ross Lamb “Darlin” who was her one and only true love; her father and mother: Joe and Bonnie Setser; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Ray and Almeta Lamb; sisters: Shelby Lyngen and Maggie Gibson; and a sister-in-law: Maxine Kirk.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Ralph Shipley officiating.
Interment will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 1 p.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Cutshaw, Alan Hatfield, J.T. Kimm, John Kimm, Hunter Henry and Scott Alcantara.
Honorary pallbearers will be Enliveners Singing Group and the staff and residents of Morning Pointe Assisted Living of Greeneville.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff at Morning Pointe and her special caregiver, Marian Bridges.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the First Church of God Building Fund, 1505 W. Main St., Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.