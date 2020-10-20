FALL BRANCH — Betty J. Taylor Thornburg, of Fall Branch, went to be with her family in Heaven Saturday.
She was a lifelong resident of Greene County and retired following 28 years of service from Magnavox in Greeneville.
She then started doing what she loved, spending time with her grands, shopping, reading, crocheting and going to auctions.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years: Harold Thornburg; a son: Neal Thornburg; a grandson: Michael Thornburg; her parents: Earl and Geneta Taylor; and two brothers and sisters-in-law: K.R. and Mildred Taylor, and J.C. and Alma Taylor; and infant brother: Tommy.
Betty is survived by her son: Dwight Thornburg and his wife, Lois; a daughter-in-law: Mary Thornburg; two grandchildren: Tammy Wells and her husband, Robbie, and Mickey Thornburg and his wife, Jennifer; five great-grandchildren: Michael Connally and his wife, Brandi, Jasmine Jobe and his fiancée, Brent Laurence, Seth Thornburg, Ryan Thornburg and Eli Thornburg and his wife, Hailey; six great-great-grandchildren: Kayla Noah and her husband, Mason, Megan and Emily Connally, Franklin and Kaison Laurence, and Theo Thornburg; one great-great-great-granddaughter on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. inn Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Pastor Kenny Whaley officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Fall Branch Fire Department, P.O. Box 84, Fall Branch, TN 37656.