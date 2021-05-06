MURFREESBORO — Betty Jane Gilliam Ward, 86, of Murfreesboro, passed away Friday at her home in Murfreesboro.
She was born Jan. 5, 1935, in Lincoln County to the late Joe Nix and Mary Wade Hamilton Gilliam.
Betty and Bob were married 63 years. She worked many years beside her husband at Normandy Community Market in Normandy. Later in life she worked in the gift shop at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
She was a member of Northminister Presbyterian Church.
Betty is survived by daughters: Carol (Rob) Bragdon and a special daughter, Candice Jane Ward, both of Murfreesboro; one son: Robert M. (Jan) Ward of Greeneville; a granddaughter: Whitney Ward; grandsons: Weston Ward, Robert Bragdon and Austin Bragdon; a great-granddaughter: Charlotte Klumb; sisters: Kay Gilliam Colgan and Dinah Gilliam Mahaffey; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who all loved her.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents , husband, and brother, Joe Nix Gilliam Jr.
Visitation with the family will be from 11 AM until noon Sunday at Higgins Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be at noon Sunday at Riverview Memorial Gardens. Burial will be beside her husband, Charles Robert Ward, who passed away May 26, 2018.