Betty Jane Guthrie, of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord Thursday at the age of 85 while surrounded by her family.
Betty was born Dec. 13, 1935, to Roy and Alice Owens in Surry County, North Carolina. She married the love of her life, “Cotton” Guthrie in 1952 and enjoyed 68 years of shared love and devotion with him.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her Godly influence will reverberate through the generations.
Betty accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior as a young woman and served the Lord all of her days. She was a member of Grace Fellowship Church and attended as long as her health permitted.
She loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed a close relationship with her brothers and sisters. She enjoyed quilting, painting, reading and cooking for her family.
Survivors include five children: Melody (Ronnie) Garrett, Billie Guthrie (Tammy Kiser), Enola (Randy) Johnson, John (Nicole) Guthrie and Dixie (Greg) Smith; eight grandchildren: Garrett (Heather) Brogden, Alex (Thomas) Lister, Chris Johnson, Grayson Heffner, Taylor Kelton, Morgan Johnson, Lauren Heffner and Dawson Guthrie; six great-grandchildren: Carly White, Thornton Shaver, Jack Lister, Owen Shaver, Hannah Kate Lister and Asher Johnson; one brother: Joe Bill Owens; sisters: Lula George, Rachel Scott, Mary Lou Price, Shirley Walker and Bobbie Gillespie; a sister-in-law: Carroll Walker; numerous nieces and nephews; a special friend and caregiver: Marlene Morin; and a special friend: Judy Brewster.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years: Billy Guthrie on Aug. 17, 2020; by four children: Connie Guthrie, Sherry Guthrie, Billy E. Guthrie Jr. and John Allen Guthrie; one grandchild: Carly Jo Heffner; his parents: Roy and Alice Owens; and three brothers: Curtis Owens, Junior Owens and Dewey Owens.
Private graveside services were held at Graceland Memorial Gardens. Pastors Jim Bunch, Jim Bunch Jr. and Dean Brewster officiated.
Pallbearers were Garrett Brogden, Chris Johnson, Grayson Heffner, Thornton Shaver, Owen Shaver, Randy Johnson and Greg Smith.
The family expressed a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Fellowship Church, 836 Baileyton Road, Greeneville, TN 37745, for the Back Pack Program.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home assisted the Guthrie family.