Betty Jean Cox Foshie, 83, of the Albany community, passed away Thursday at her home.
She is survived by her son: Bradley Foshie; three daughters and sons-in-law: Deborah and Bobby Jones, Tammy Ealey and Jama Cox; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law: Melva and Herbert King; a brother-in-law: Danny Williams; a sister-in-law: Marie Cox; sons-in-law: Randy Johnson and David Vance; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Johnny and Diane Foshie, Jerry and Brenda Foshie, Barbara and Randy Johnson, Judy and Larue Neese and Lena and Frank Newton.
She was preceded in death by her husband: J.C. Foshie; two daughters: Terrie Johnson and Sharon Vance; a grandson: Michael Trantham;and a great-grandson: Zachary Sandstorm.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Buster Shelton and Bobby Jones officiating.
The graveside service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Carter’s Station Cemetery at Albany. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Jones, Scott Horner, Cody Ottinger, Ricky Trantham, Daniel Ealey and Jason Cameron.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Phillip Thwing and the staff at Amedisys Hospice.
