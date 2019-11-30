Betty Jean (Fannon) Scott passed away Wednesday surrounded by her children at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. She was 80.
She was born in Greeneville, TN, the daughter of the late Lonnie and Lulalee Fannon.
She retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center after 31 years as a food service supervisor.
Betty attended Union Temple Free Will Baptist Church as long as her health permitted.
All who met her loved her for her charm and quick smile.
Betty was well known for her cooking and baking skills that fed many in the community over the years. Before dementia took its toll on her body, Betty was known to surprise people with one of her banana cakes, pumpkin pies or a plate of stickies.
She was a mother figure to many as she and her late husband, Snook, opened their home to all of their children’s friends over the years. It was not uncommon to see a crowd of 20-30 people at their home on Dogwalk on any given night, even as their children became adults.
Among their children’s friends, Betty and Snook found a young couple whom they would grow to love as their own children. This young couple, David “Boo” and Tammy Gregory had two boys, Alex and Casey, who were grandchildren for Betty and Snook and who were the light of their worlds.
Betty was always quick to lend a hand to anyone in need. She volunteered in many different capacities within the community her biggest love was her two children, Lisa and John. She loved being involved in their activities. It was a common sight to see her sitting on the sidelines in a lawn chair at all of her son’s softball games.
She was just as visible over the years at all of the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department’s special events organized by her daughter Lisa. It was not uncommon for Betty to be the chief cook at an event or the chief seamstress for everything from ballfield netting to Little League tournament patches.
Betty was so heavily involved as a volunteer in the programming of the local Parks and Recreation Department that she herself was inducted into the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Hall of Fame in 2013. She and her late husband were instrumental in the inaugural “Christmas in the Park” event. The Scott’s thousands of lights and numerous displays used at their home each Christmas season were the anchor of the decorations during the first couple of years that the event was getting off the ground. The Scott’s owned the Nativity that is currently used during the event.
As Betty’s health declined in recent months, she moved to the home of her daughter and son-in-law. Her children and her son-in-law, Scott, whom she jokingly referred to as the “internet idiot”, in reference to how he and her daughter met, lovingly cared for her.
She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
Survivors include her son: John Scott; her daughter and son-in-law: Lisa and Scott Fisher; a special additional daughter and son-in-law: Tammy and David “Boo” Gregory; grandchildren-in-love: Alex and Casey Gregory; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Martha Fannon, Geraldine “Sally” Malone, Frank and Jeanette Scott, Charlotte Scott, Paulette and Eddie Rhoten, and Harry and Vanessa Scott; nieces and nephews: Rick and Lori Fannon, Rhonda Fannon, Huston and Starr Malone, Susanne Dawson, Shelia and Tom Caldwell, Melissa Scott, Mike and Kasey Brooks, Jerry and Lisa Brooks, Roger Brooks, Adam Scott, Hayley Scott, Kyle Scott and Brady Scott; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and many friends.
Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by her beloved husband: J.T. “Snook” Scott in April 2001; her parents: Lonnie and Lulalee Fannon; her grandparents, who raised her and her brother: Andy and Luvenia Woods; her grandmother: Belle Woods; a brother: Archie Fannon; and nieces: Phyllis Scott French and Mattie Scott Salley.
The family will receive friends from noon until 3 and 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Doughty-Steven Chapel with the Rev. Oscar McAmis and the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating.
Interment will follow in Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David “Boo” Gregory, Rick Fannon, Adam Scott, Blaine Shelton, Matt Kramek, Jeff Bickerton, Mark Ramsey, Steve Miller, John Darnell and Butch Patterson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jill Renner, Robin Johnson, Sarah Johns, Roxie Bailey, Joyce Bailey, Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department staff and Advisory Board Members, all former fox hunting buddies, former co-workers at Greene Valley Developmental Center, The Kramek Family, Union Temple FWBC Family, softball family and friends, especially the “Sunday Night Supper Gang,” Dr. Mark Doman and his staff, Wayne “Shooter” Lawson, John Ramsey, Lee Duckworth, Rick Smith, Steve Love, Gene Lamb, William Barner and Harold Patterson.
The family expressed a special thanks to University of Tennessee Hospice and their Morristown office staff, especially Robin Johnson, Jill Renner and Sarah Johns, and to her two caregivers, Joyce and Roxie Bailey, who Betty loved like family.