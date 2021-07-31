Betty Jean Owens, 72, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at her home.
She was a loving mother and nanny to everyone she met.
She is survived by her six children: Elizabeth and Marlin Burkey, Bobbie Sue Bauer, Patricia and Dennis Dixon, Nancy Brobeck, Robert Owens, and Sarah and Raul Juarez; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother: Leroy “Junior” Hensley; one sister: Maxine Hensley; many special family members whom she help to raise.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Bobby Owens; her mother and stepfather: Pauline and Bud Owens; her father: Winfred Hensley; and a son-in-law: Richard Bauer.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
