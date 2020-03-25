Betty Jean Smelcer Luttrell, 81, of Mosheim, passed away Sunday afternoon at Greeneville Community East.
She retired after 38 years of service from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Mrs. Luttrell was a Baptist.
Survivors include two sons and one daughter-in-law: Frank and Pam Smelcer, and Mike Smelcer; three grandchildren: Tannum Smelcer, Michael and Diana Musick, and Jenny Waddell; two great-grandchildren: Madison Marion and Hunter Dean Waddell; two sisters: Ruby Taylor and Doris Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband: John T. Smelcer; her second husband: Kyle Luttrell; her mother and stepfather: Evelyn and Martin Johnson; her father: John Willard Vestal; one brother: Tommy Johnson; and one sister: Louise Hensley.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Richard Long officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
In consideration of the family and public health there will not be a formal visitation but friends may drop by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday.