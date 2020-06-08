Betty Jo “Dot” Hogan, age 87, of Warrensburg Road, Mosheim, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at her residence.
She was retired from Magnavox and was a member of Whittenburg United Methodist Church.
She was a loving wife, mother, aunt and sister who loved her community.
She is survived by two brothers, Ronnie (Beulah) Cochran and James Cochran and several nieces and nephews.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband: Edgar Hogan; one son: Allen Hogan; parents Theodore and Gladys Cochran, and one brother and five sisters.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home with Rev. John Pursley officiating. Interment will follow in Whittenburg Cemetery.
