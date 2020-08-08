Betty Jo Hensley, 71, of the Sunnydale community, died Thursday at her home.
She was a homemaker and farmer.
Mrs. Hensley was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
She was attended New Jerusalem Baptist Church and Lords Tabernacle.
Mrs. Hensley is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Robert and Anita Hensley, and Jonathan and Darla Hensley; grandchildren: Jonathan Hensley Jr., Hunter Hensley, Jacob Cooper, Shelby Cooper and Kerrianne Hicks; sister: Mary Ann Wilburn; several nieces and nephews; her special dogs: Abbie and Mattie; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; special friends: Judy Helton, Danny and Judy Garber, Willadean Tweed, Keith, Conway and Vickie, and Johnny and Elizabeth Reaves; and the best neighbors: Herman and Joyce Riddle.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth O. Hensley; grandchild, Casey Hensley; parents, J.B and Helen Wilburn; and an infant brother, Kenneth Wilburn.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Friends and family are asked to meet at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home to go in procession to Harris Memorial Cemetery for the 2 p.m. graveside service. The Rev. Tony Darnell and the Rev. Buster Shelton will officiate.
Pallbearers will be David Jones, Jonathan Hensley, Jr., Herman Riddle, David Bible, David Hicks and Daniel Bible.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Hensley, Jacob Cooper, Dr. Thomas Beckner, Dr. Robert Mosca and the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement.