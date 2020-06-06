Betty Jo Hogan (Died: June 5, 2020) Jun 6, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Betty Jo Hogan, 87, of the Warrensburg community, passed away Friday morning at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Did A Wampus Cat Stalk Greene County In 1918? Sheriff Condemns Officer Actions In Floyd Death Naked Woman, Man Charged With Drug Counts STORY, PHOTOS, VIDEO: Greeneville Rally Passionate, Peaceful Doris Ann Hensley (Died: May 30, 2020) Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.