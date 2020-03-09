Betty Jo McAmis passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus Friday while surrounded by her loving family. She was 85.
She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Earl McAmis, who died in 1994. She was a daughter of the late Gurney and Ruth Bailey.
Betty was a faithful member of Bradburn Hill United Methodist Church and served as United Methodist Womwn president for several years. She was a volunteer at the Food Bank for 25 years and loved to help and share with people her faith and love for Jesus Christ.
Betty was an avid Lady Vols fan.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Kerry and Mike Fuller; a sister: Linda Walsh and her husband, Harry; very special nieces: Gayle (Tony) Edwards, Kim Gibson and Amy (John) Fortino; great-nieces and great-nephews: Dustin, Lauren, Logan and Bailey; several cousins that were special to her: Sherry and Billy; very special friends: Dean and Nancy Payne, Suzy Murr, Donnie and Freddie Bowman, Jean King and others she considered as her own children. She is also survived by her church family and her cat, Ellie Ray.
The family expressed a special thanks to the Amedisys Home Health Staff and Amedisys Hospice staff and to Mary Miser for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bradburn Hill United Methodist Church or to the Greene County Community Ministries (Food Bank).
The family will receive friends from 4–7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Oscar McAmis officiating.
It is requested that family and friends gather at Doughty-Stevens at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to go in procession to GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for the 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Tony Edwards, Logan Edwards, John Fortino, Brandon Parlier, Tim Hybarger and Brad Whitson.