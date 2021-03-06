Betty Joann “Nana” Bowman, 76 passed away Monday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a member of Ottway Bible Church.
Mrs. Bowman worked in childcare for more than 25 years.
She loved being around her family and friends, especially her grandkids and her great-grandkids.
She loved to fish and shoot guns.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Tony and Heather Bowman; four grandsons: Brett Bowman and Brittney Church, Brent and Jackie Bowman, Thorn Bowman, all of Greeneville, Tanner Bowman and Kayla Neal of Knoxville, and Jo Cope of Greeneville; 3 great-grandkids: Braylynn Bowman, Bradley Bowman and Nora Bowman, which she loved more than anything in the world; two special adopted great-grandkids: Jaylynn Shelton and Hunter Johnson; and two brothers that she loved dearly: Robert Turner and Randy Turner. She had special cousins that she would bo out to eat and play games with. She had lifetime friends: Paul and Atlas Carter, Edward and Fawn Cutshaw, and Ray and Debbie Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband: James Tony Bowman; her mother: Bertha Turner; and stepdad: Frank Turner.
She had two very special furbabies that she loved so much, Avalanche (dog) that slept with her every night and Karma (cat).
Her choice was to be cremated, there will be a graveside memorial service at a later date.