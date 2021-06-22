Betty L. Friend Blue was born June 18, 1956, a daughter of Jerry Overton and Nellie Beatrice Friend. She departed this life Friday, her 65th birthday.
Betty was a member of Jones Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church as long as her health permitted.
She loved to laugh, enjoyed music, cooking and hanging out with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she loved so dearly.
She was affectionately called many names, including Grandmuggy, Grandmoney, Auntiness, and Betty Boop. Each name had a special meaning to her.
She had become famous for her “Fabulous Friday” inspirational messages that touched lives all over the country.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Steve Blue; her parents; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Patty V. (Jim) Sarden and B. Marilyn (Leonard) Price; a brother: James A. (Tony) Friend; nephews: Jonathan Scott Rucker, David Bryan Rucker and Tyrone Rogers, and a great-nephew: Jonathan C. Fluker.
She is survived by her children: Russell Blue of Knoxville, Victor Blue, of Greeneville, Tanika Blue (Gregory Mixon) of Odenville Alabama, Skye Blue of Greeneville and Amber (Shauna) Blue of Gibsonton, Florida; her beloved grandchildren; Aja (Stephen) Blue, Ashley Blue (John) Gulley, Aliyah Blue, Kendall Blue, Jazmine Blue, Deja Brinson, Jada Blue, Destinee Blue, Keara Blue, Khaila Lester and Evan Lloyd; and a great-granddaughter: Ariyah Blue Gulley. She is also survived by her brother and sister the Rev. Deacon Shelby M. (Maxine) Friend of Cleveland, Ohio, and Jerri F. Rucker of Morristown; brothers and sisters-in-law: Donnie and Tracy Blue, Michael Blue and Dema McGee, and William and Zerudia Rogers; special nieces and nephews: Carol (James) Guthrie of Nashville, Lauren (Michael) Swanagan, Leonard Price IV, and Christina Price-Johnson, all of Atlanta, Georgia, Leigh Anne (Brian) Fluker of Morristown, Robert Sarden of Cologne, Germany, Vincent Sarden of Greeneville, Jimmy Jay (Lindsey) Sarden of Knoxville, Barbara Crawford and Marisa (Otis) Talley of Cleveland, Ohio, Miles (Cheryl) Jackson of Chicago, Illinois; nephews: Braun Dabbs, Cedric Barner, and J.B. Blue, all of Greeneville, Jabrell Blue of North Carolina; nieces: Juandalynn Rogers, Tanika Pierce, Ian Wright and Sangela Blue of Greeneville; aunts: Dorothy Adams of Cleveland, Ohio, Delois Watterson of Cincinnati, Ohio, Yvonne Watterson Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; an uncle: William Watterson of Nashville; special children: Lamare (Vanessa) Carson and family, Mark Hunley and family, and Marcus Cameron and family; special devoted cousins: Virginia Robinson, Wayne and Warren Horton; and special family: Kerry Lester, Cowan Chapel United Methodist Church Family in Kingston, Jones Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church Family, and Karen Wright; and many precious great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Jones Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, Greeneville. A home going celebration will follow at 3 p.m. at the church. The Rev. Deacon Shelby M. Friend will officiate.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service are in charge of the arrangements.