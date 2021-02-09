Betty L. (Haire) Tunnell (Died: Feb. 8, 2021) Feb 9, 2021 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Betty L. (Haire) Tunnell, 74, of Greeneville, passed away Monday afternoon at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Betty L. Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Now 4 Charged In Connection With Body Found In Car Jan. 23 Matthew Lee Randall (Died: Jan. 31, 2021) Scott Christopher ‘Coach’ Solomon (Died: Jan. 30, 2021) New Addiction Treatment For Mothers, Families To Be Housed In Greeneville Davy Crockett Reservoir To Be Drawn Down Next Week For Inspection Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.