Betty Lois “Lucy” Morelock, 88, of Chuckey, passed away Thursday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a homemaker.
She was a dedicated member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: Robert Martin Morelock Jr. and Harolene Morelock of Chuckey, and Mark Calvin Morelock and Kim Morelock of Greeneville; one granddaughter: Alexis Morelock; several great-grandchildren and step grandchildren; four sisters: Shirley Turner of Jefferson City, Janice Privette of Jonesborough, Marie Ward of Jonesborough and Emily Ferguson of Johnson City; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Martin Morelock Sr.; her parents: Albert and Sinnie Devotie; and a special friend: Juanita Patton Jones.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Cedar Grove UMC with Pastor Amy Holmes and the Rev. Mark Laughlin officiating.
Interment will follow in Hermon Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Morelock, Chuck Love, Ronnie Love, Russell Turner, Keith Roberts and John McInturff.
Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews and the congregation of Cedar Grove UMC.