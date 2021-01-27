Betty Lou Ball Sams, 87, went to be with the Lord Monday while at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
Betty was a member of Wayside Free Will Baptist Church.
She retired from Hurd Lock with 36 years of service.
Betty was also a caregiver.
Survivors include a son who loved her very much: Terry Sams; nieces and nephews: Haskell Stills, Ronald Ball, Melonie, Courtney, Ronald Ball Jr., Irene Hensley, Brandon, Tracy, Braylon Hensley; as well as other nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband: Russell Sams; a son: Mike Sams, an infant baby girl: Debra Sams; her parents: Walter and Lily (Brown) Ball; sisters: Liliage Ball, Mildred Kelley, Barbara Stills, Mary Moss and Patsy Griffin; and brothers: Walter Eugene Ball, Jack Ball, Beaul Ball, Oscar “Ott” Ball and Raymond Ball.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Leonard Cutshaw officiating.
Interment will follow in River Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ronald Ball, Brandon Hensley, Kyle Swatzell and Ronald Ball, Jr.
Jamie Johnson will be an honorary pallbearer.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staffs of Life Care Center of Greeneville and Amedisys Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.