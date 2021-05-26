Betty Lou Gregg Reynolds, 83 of Greeneville, died Sunday with family by her side.
She was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Greeneville.
Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
She was a faithful member of Carter’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Her strong faith in Jesus Christ sustained her to the very end and brought much comfort to her. She instilled her great Christian faith to her family and prayed it would sustained them as well. Betty was a light in the lives of all who met her. Her caring spirit drew people to her and she was always available for an encouraging conversation or helpful advice.
She was an accountant and retired from Appalachian Forest Products just last year as work always brought her much enjoyment and she took great pleasure in interacting with those who worked around her.
Betty will be missed beyond measure.
She is survived by three children: daughters, Dr. Melissa (Dr. Malcolm) Rogers of Easley, South Carolina, and Sylvia Reynolds of Greeneville, and son, Jan Timothy (Penny) Reynolds, all of Greeneville; grandsons: Timothy Reynolds of Greeneville and Dexter Rogers of Gainesville, Florida; a great-grandson: James Reynolds; a sister: Heidi (Phillip) McCurry; brothers: Lowell (Shirley) Gregg, Gene Gregg and Hovie (Deborah) Gregg; a sister-in-law: Charlsie (Charles) Parker; a brother-in-law: Bill Reynolds; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special friend and cousin: Virginia Freshour, all of Greeneville; and her faithful loving cat: Garfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Benny Joe Reynolds in 2004; her parents: John Elmer and Lucille (Keller) Gregg; and brothers: Roger Gregg and James Gregg.
Pallbearers will be Randy Reynolds, Rodney Reynolds, Rocky Reynolds, Robbie Reynolds, Phillip McCurry, Gregg McCurry, Tracy Gregg and Wesley Dowell.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Mark Wills officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial may be made to Carter’s Chapel United Methodist Church c/o Rev. Mark Wills, 2036 Old Knoxville Hwy., Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.