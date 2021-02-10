Betty Lou (Haire) Tunnell, 74, of Greeneville, died Monday at her home.
She was a local business owner who ran the Home Plate Restaurant for 13 years and the Pit Stop for 25 years.
Mrs. Tunnell was a Baptist by faith.
She was an avid NASCAR and University of Tennessee fan.
Ms. Tunnell is survived by her husband: Mickey Cox; a daughter: Sharon Pope; her stepdaughter and caregiver: Chasity McLain; a granddaughter: Jessica Pope and Robby Lanham; three great-grandchildren: Kalan Lanham, Zoey Harrison and Landon McLain; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Jewel and Larry Ayers; and Marilyn Britton; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Charlie and Verna Haire, and Dennis and Judy Haire; several nieces and nephews; a special friend: Wanda Cox; and a sister-in-law: Shirley Haire.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Mason and Vesta Haire; a sister and her husband: Una Vee and Jerry Woods; and two brothers: Dean Haire and Eugene Haire.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Dolphus Cutshaw officiating.
The family expressed a special thanks to Amy Kreeger and Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or any organization funding Dementia Research.