Betty Lou Smith, 65, of Pates Hill Road, Mosheim, passed way Friday afternoon at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She put her faith in God and loved her family and friends.
She is survived by her two daughters and a son-in-law: Charlotte Grant and Scott, whom she loved like a son, and Becky Harvey and her husband, of California; her two sons and a daughter-in-law: David Roller, and Joey Roller and his wife, of Las Vegas; several grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters: Lavada and Danny Knight, whom she lived with and were her caregivers, and Mary and Amos Hensley; four brothers and sisters-in-law: Alvin and Bonnie Metcalf, the Rev. Hubert Metcalf and Doris, Ralph and Jackie Metcalf, and Carl and Cindy Metcalf; a sister-in-law: Jimmie Metcalf, of Memphis; and two special friends: Sheila Williams and Randy Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Jay Smith; her parents: Joe and Mucie Shelton Metcalf; and two brothers: Gene and Lyle Metcalf.
At her request, her body will be cremated. The family will receive friends Monday from 3-4 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Melton officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.