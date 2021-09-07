Betty Lou Wells, 80, of Whirlwind Road, Greeneville, passed away Monday at her home.
She worked for many years at Donaldson Manufacturing and National Business Forms.
Betty is survived by her daughters: Diane Johnson and her special friend, Dwayne Graham, of South Central community, and Tammy Price of Knoxville; grandchildren: B.J. Ricker and Jonathan Ricker of Greeneville, Emily Price of Johnson City, Maggie Price of Knoxville, and Lily Price of South Carolina; a brother and sister-in-law: John R. and Lucinda Davis of Greeneville; two sisters and a brother-in-law: Barbara Davis, and Mary Harmon and her husband, David; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Betty and John Burley of Greeneville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Doyle and Viola Davis; and her husband: Billy Wells.
There will be no formal services.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.