Betty Louise Phillips, 91, formally of Greeneville, passed away Jan. 9 at Asbury Place in Kingsport.
Betty had been involved with the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Moose Club.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Dottie and Larry Swalheim of Wisconsin, and Charlene and Alan Sexton of Illinois; granddaughters: Crystal Sexton of Kingsport, Chasity Howe and her husband Charlie of Illinois, Heather Sexton of Greeneville, Dana Gjermo of Wisconsin, Kelly Woodruff of Florida and Becky Schwendinger of Wisconsin; a grandson: David Dearth of Wisconsin; many great grandchildren; a sister: Corrine Aiken of Illinois, and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents: Samuel Ray and Grace Aiken; two sisters: Wanda and Deanna Aiken; and one brother: Bobby Aiken.
Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery.
Services will be announced at a later date.
