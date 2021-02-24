Betty Louise Shelton, age 85, a homemaker, passed away Monday afternoon at her home in Greeneville.
She was a member of Horse Creek Church of God and attended as long as her health permitted.
Survivors include her children: Danny L. and Nancy Shelton, Cynthia D. and Steve Campbell, Charles and Jackie Shelton, and Karen L. Fox and Ashley Layne; eight grandchildren: Angie (Todd) Wehenkel, Sherri (Derek) Hightower, Melissa (Cody) Ricker, Stephanie Campbell (Malachi Wilkerson), Joshua (Jaime) Shelton, Justin Sizemore, Cody Fox, and Cory (McKenzie) Fox; eight great-grandchildren: Lincoln Wehenkel, Blake Hightower, Sophia Ricker, Whitley Ricker, Rowan Wilkerson, Lily Wilkerson, Ella Wilkerson, Noah Wilkerson, and another great-grandson is due soon; two sisters: Imogene Spears and Caroline Lewis; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Scott Shelton, Atlas and Paul Carter, Billie and Max Williams, Kathy Fortner and Imogene Rice; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Heinon Shelton; a daughter: Patricia “Pat” Shelton; a granddaughter: Danielle Shelton; her parents: Harvey Branch and Blanche Branch Wilhoit; two brothers and sisters-in-law: John and Mary Branch, and Jimmy and Sue Branch; three sisters and one brother-in-law: Ruth and Robert Fann, Juanita Lane and Brenda Weems; Grandma and Grandpaw Shelton; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Morrison officiating.
Family and friends are asked to gather at Doughty-Stevens at 12:15 p.m. Thursday to go in procession to GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for the 1 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Cody Fox, Cory Fox, Justin Sizemore, Joshua Shelton, Derek Hightower, Todd Wehenkel and Cody Ricker.
The Shelton family expressed their appreciation to the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice and Tracy Green for all that they have done during this difficult time.