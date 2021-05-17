Betty Marshall (Died: May 13, 2021) May 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Betty Marshall, 101, of Greeneville, formerly of Florida, passed away Thursday.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greeneville Woman Killed In Head-On Crash Gas Shortages Fueled By Panic Buying Dee Anna Robertson (Died: May 11, 2021) Paul Daniel Swatzell (Died: May 10, 2021) Fire Destroys Greystone House Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.