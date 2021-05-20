Betty Marshall, 101, of Greeneville, formerly of Florida, passed away May 13.
Betty was a loving mother and grandmother who loved walking, needlework, playing cards and yellow roses.
She is survived by her daughter: Ann (Ron) Dawe; grandchildren: Jeromy Medlock, Jessica (Chris) Basar and Timothy (Roslyn) Medlock; great-grandchildren: Canyon Basar, Ocean and Kirra Medlock; a nephew: Kurt Showalter; and good friends: Carol Martz and John Weinland.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents: Sylvia and Everett Showalter; and husband: Ernie Marshall.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at noon in Kiser- Rose Hill Chapel.
Interment will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. central time at Englewood Cemetery in Clinton, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Salvation Army, satruck.org; or the Greeneville/Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743.
