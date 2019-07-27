Betty P. Mathis, 80, of the Glenwood community, met her Lord and Savior and was reunited with her son Friday.
Betty was born May 15, 1939, a daughter of the late Roten and Margaret Norton Smith.
If you knew Betty, you knew happiness and joy. If you were around Betty, you were part of her family. If you saw Betty, you saw an image of God and his love for all people. Betty was a true servant of God and has now received her heavenly reward. We know for sure she is now one of God’s best seamstresses in Heaven.
Survivors include by her one true love: Gene Murray; her children: Debbie Scott and son-in-law Nathan, and Randy Murray and daughter-in-law, Jennifer; grandchildren: Chase Murray and his wife, Sarah, Chelsie Murray, John Wayne Murray, Billy Murray, Shawn Shelton and Eric Shelton; brothers: Willis Smith and his wife, Judy, and Lanny Smith and his wife, Kim; sisters: Dottie Wells and her husband, Wilbur, and Mildred Rice; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; her special granddog: TJ; and a special niece, caregiver and her No. 1: Sherry Sauceman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her youngest son, Chris Murray.
The family will receive friends from 4-7:30 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:30 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Sid Barkley will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 9:15 a.m. Monday to go in procession to River Hill Cemetery for the 10 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Adrian Sauceman, Matthew Smith, Josh Evans, Brad Foshie, Randy Cheek, Kaleb Powell, Scotty Williams and Seth Smith.