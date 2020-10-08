Betty R. Gunter (Died: Oct. 7, 2020) Oct 8, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Betty R. Gunter, 81, of the Greystone community, died Wednesday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Former Jail Inmates File Lawsuits In Federal Court Greeneville Family Reunited After Battle With Covid Timothy 'Timmy Boy' Johnson (Died: Oct. 1, 2020) Suspected Embezzlement Reported At Dollar General Store Samuel Arthur Ricker Sr. (Died: Oct. 2, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.