Betty R. Gunter, 82, a homemaker, passed away Wednesday morning at her home in the Greystone community.
She attended Shelton Mission Church.
Survivors include one son: Tony Gunter; three grandchildren: Ashley, Codi and Mallory; a son-in-law: C.J. Williams; one sister: Marie Blake; one brother: Richard Bishop and his wife, Rosa Lee; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Christa Gunter.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Grover Gunter; a daughter: Vickie Williams; her parents: Lawrence and Oleta Bishop; and a one sister: Mary Belle Hensley.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 4 p.m. at Shelton Mission Cemetery with the Rev. Dolphus Cutshaw and the Rev. Lowell Bowens officiating.
Pallbearers will be Chris Blake, Freddie Blake, Dwayne Blake, Rocky Hensley, Richie Bishop, Codi Wright and Bobby Gunter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Lamb, Richard Bishop, the Rev. Kenneth Bowens and Tim Gunter.