Betty Renner Bernard passed away Friday at the age of 92.
She was born in Greene County on the Renner farm in a house where Sequoia Hills Subdivision is located and continued to spend her life in Greene County. There she met her husband, Elmer Carson Bernard. They were married 68 years when Carson died Jan. 19, 2018. What a day when she reunited with Carson on his 95th birthday in their Heavenly home. She had mourned his death, when she remembered, and mourned his absence when the dementia didn’t allow her to remember his death. She must have rejoiced to see her Savior, Jesus Christ, and to see Carson again.
She was a daughter of Albert Renner and Lucy Renner McLain. Her dad, Albert, died when she was only eight years old and she grieved often for him to the end of her life. She was preceded in death by an infant son, which she will get to see for the first time ever. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph Renner, Henry “H.A.” Renner and Robert Weems and their wives.
She is survived by her son: Myron and his wife, Robin; his grandchildren and their spouses: John and and Brittney Bernard, and Kris and Elizabeth Bernard Null; five grandsons, Noah, Neal and Nathaniel Bernard, and Parker and Carson Null. She is also survived by a sister: Maxine Renner Johnson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Lorraine Bernard Dredge, Nancy Bernard, Rebecca Bernard, Clyde Bernard, Marlene Bernard Wills and her husband, J.B., Frank Bernard, and Athelia Bernard; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Betty is a member of Towering Oaks Baptist Church where she and Carson attended as long as their health permitted.
Graveside service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Shumate officiating. Dennis was not only Carson and Betty’s Pastor, he and his wife, Vickie, were truly their friends and loved them dearly. Those planning to attend are asked to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Myron Bernard, John Bernard, Kris Null, Noah Bernard, Neal Bernard, Nathaniel Bernard, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Towering Oaks Baptist Church, building fund or the charity of the donors choice.