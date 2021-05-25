Betty Reynolds (Died: May 23, 2021) May 25, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Betty Reynolds, 83, of Mosheim, passed away Sunday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Hometown Heroes: Danny Greene Greeneville Woman Killed In Head-On Crash Jerry D. Knight (Died: May 16, 2021) Katherine 'Kathy' Anne (Bruner) Johnson (Died: May 13, 2021) Robert Brown (Died: May 18, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.