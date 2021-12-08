Betty Reynolds Fullen passed away Monday afternoon at her home at the age of 90.
She was a daughter of the late Luke and Ella Kate Warden Reynolds.
She was a member of Romeo United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children and their spouses: Gail and Charles Heck, Kathy and Charles Cobble, and Billy and Kim Fullen; grandchildren and spouses: Kevin and Hannah Ridley, Alison and Thomas Rafferty, LeAnn and Scott Stewart, and Jennifer Fullen; seven great-grandchildren: Hunter Mowell, Shaylin Ridley, Kaigan Liebers, Kelsey Rafferty, Kinsley Rafferty, Micah Ridley and Kendrick Ridley; sisters: Shirley Cox and Debbie Reynolds Griffin; a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Gary and Linda Fullen, and Joyce Reynolds; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Geneva Brotherton.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband: Billy W. Fullen on Jan. 1; a special grandson: Luke Fullen; a sister: Peggy Howe; brothers: Jimmy Reynolds and Bobby Reynolds; and a sister-in-law: Joann Rudder.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Donna Waddle officiating.
Graveside services for the family will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Prices Cemetery at Romeo. Any family member that wishes to join the procession to the cemetery is asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10 a.m.