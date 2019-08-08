MORRISTOWN — Betty Rhea, 86, of Bulls Gap, passed away Tuesday at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Preceding her in death were her son: John Doyle Rhea; her parents: Robert and Gertrude Bernard Gulley; and brothers: Howard, George, Tom and Lynn Gulley.
Survivors include her grandchildren: John and Scott Rhea, of Bulls Gap, and Tammy Price and Tayna Rhea, of Morristown; a great-grandson: Trevor Rhea, of Bulls Gap; sisters: Mabel McDermott and Mary Long, of Morristown, and Georgia (Havard) Street, of White Pine; brothers: Robert (Kathleen) Gulley and Ira Lee Gulley, of Morristown, William “Dub” Gulley, of Greeneville, and John (Linda) Gulley, of Talbott; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will meet Friday at 10:45 a.m. for a graveside service at 11 a.m. in Long Berry Cemetery in Bulls Gap with the Rev. John Arnott officiating.
Arrangements are provided by Stubblefield Funeral Home, Morristown.