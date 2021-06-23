JONESBOROUGH — Betty Ruth Broyles Miller, 91, of Jonesborough, passed away Monday at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Mrs. Miller was born in Washington County and was a daughter of the late Jerome and Lola Austin Broyles.
She was also preceded in death by her husband: Charles Bruce Miller; her brothers: Roy Broyles, Gilbert Broyles, Ellis Broyles, Paul J. Broyles, Harry Broyles, Jerome Broyles Jr, Dana Wayne Broyles, Glen Dale Broyles and Taft Broyles; and sisters: Muriel Conley and Gladys Holland.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her children: Harry (Sandra) Miller, Charles “Red” (Deborah) Miller, Stanley Ray (Vickie) Miller, Betty Jayne (Ken) Kitchings, Debbie (Steve) Jackson, Linda (Clarence) Bailey and Bennie Miller; seven grandchildren: Harry Miller Jr, Chris Miller, Heather Casey, Brandy Early, Megan Miller and Amber Bailey; great-grandchildren: Moriah Miller, Jordan Miller, Judah Miller, Colton Casey, Chole Casey, Layla McKee and Jessee McKee; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family expressed a special thank you to the employees and staff at Erwin Health Care Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Thursday in Dillow-Taylor Chapel.
Interment services will be Friday at 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Brethren Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be sons-in-law and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Northeast Tennessee Chapter, 2020 Meadowview Pkwy. Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Condolences may be sent to the Miller family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.