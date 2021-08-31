Betty Southerland, of Plainview Heights, passed away Wednesday.
She retired after 40 years of service from Magnavox.
She is survived by two sons: Neil of Boones Creek and Terry of Lakeland, Florida; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister and brother-in-law: Barbara and Frank Greene; a sister-in-law: Betty Feezell; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: L.L. and Minnie Feezell; brothers: Milburn, Billy and Jimmy; and one sister: Glenna Feezell.
A private graveside will be held in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the services.