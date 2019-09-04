Betty Sue Smith, 71, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a past employee of Magnavox and later worked for janitorial services.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Lloyd and Shelia Smith, of Greeneville; three grandchildren: Felicia, Brian and Richard Smith; seven great-grandchildren: Kierstin, Kingstin, Trenton, Sidney, Anthony, Dalton and Aubrey Smith; one sister: Billye Joyce Nelson, of Midway; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: JoAnne Glover and Don Southerland.
She was the daughter of the late William “Bill” and Mary “Jenny” Bennett. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband: James Smith; a son: Tony Smith; a sister: Carolyn Brown; and a brother: Carson Bennett.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Brother Bob Simpson and Brother Rick Bowser officiating.
The graveside service will be Thursday at 4 p.m. in Zion Cemetery in Baileyton. Family and friends are asked to meet at 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Harrell, Billy Davis, Tyler Hodges, Corey Slagle, James Robinson, Raymond Slagle, Jamie Slagle and Billy Gilbert.
Honorary pallbearers will be nurses and staff of Greeneville Community Hospital East ICU.
