Betty Sue Smith Hartman passed away Monday at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
Betty was born Dec. 20, 1944, in Greeneville in the midst of a blizzard. She, her parents and her brother later moved to Dundalk, Maryland in 1956 and she graduated from Dundalk High School.
Studying nursing at Church Home and Hospital, Betty graduated in 1965 and practiced nursing at Baltimore City Hospital.
She married Eugene Hartman of Baltimore in 1967, and had a daughter, Lisa, in 1969.
Eventually moving back to Greeneville, Betty continued nursing at Laughlin Memorial Hospital but eventually found her true passion in public health. She was a home visiting and clinic nurse, until being blessed with the opportunity to work with the HUG program, working with expectant mothers and following their babies and toddlers afterward. She retired in 2005 to care for her husband who had cancer. Throughout her nursing career, she was loved and respected by colleagues and patients alike, as her love for people always shone through in her both her clinical care and counseling.
Betty was an avid reader, devoted Christian, and wonderful wife, mother, daughter and sister.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law: Ralph Lewis and Sherry Smith of Morristown; her daughter and son-in-law: Lisa Michelle Hartman and Walt Frankewich Jr. of Maryville; a nephew: Jeff Smith and his wife, Melanie; a niece: Kristie Hensley and her husband, Nathan Hensley; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews whom she adored. She is also survived by a very special cousin: Gayle Laws and her husband, Toddy, and special friends: Teresa and Jay Minnick.
Preceding Betty in death were her husband: Eugene (Gene) Hartman; her parents: Doc and Agnes (Shelton) Smith; and her grandparents: Albert and Ona Smith, and Otis and Lydia Chandley.
The family espressed a special thanks to the staff of the Greeneville First Church of God and many neighbors, family and friends for their devoted care during her declining health.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Graveside service will follow Friday at 2:30 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with Pastor Nathan Leasure officiating.
Pall Bearers will be nephews and cousins: Jeff Smith, Darren Smith, Brian Smith, Scottie Crawford, Guss Laws and Toddy Laws.
Honorary pallbearer is Jay Minnick.
Due to Covid-19 the family request that mask be worn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.