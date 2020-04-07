Betty Sue Willis, 80, of Kingsport, formerly of Greeneville, passed away Sunday morning at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Sharron and Rick Mauk; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Doris Huene, and Ravenna and Don Wilson; grandchildren and spouses: April and Michael Hartsock, Aric and Joyce Mauk, Thomas Miller and Brian Lane; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Billy Joe Willis; a son: Donnie Lane; a grandson: Daniel Lane; her parents: Bruce Lane and Florence White; brothers: Billy Bruce Lane, Robert Lane, Jim Lane and David Lane; and sisters: Pauline Lane and Juanita Greer.
At Betty’s request there will be no visitation.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Liberty Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Jim Fain will officiate.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.