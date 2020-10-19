Betty Thornburg(Died: Oct. 17, 2020) Oct 19, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FALL BRANCH — Betty Thornburg, of Fall Branch, passed away Saturday.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Man Claims Wife Staying With Santa Claus Chuckey Man Charged With Attempted Second-Degree Murder Man Gets Stiff Sentence For 2019 Arson Spree Sheriff Surpised With 'New' Patrol Car Jazlynn Grace Cutshaw (Died: Oct. 7, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.