Beverly F. Hartman, of the Mt. Pleasant community, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was retired.
Mrs. Hartman was a member of Brown Springs Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years: Wayne Hartman; one sister and brother-in-law: Jean and Eugene Miller; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Roger and Kathy Ford and John Ford; sister-in-law: Suzy Hartman; several nieces and nephews; her caregiver: Dee Dee Banks and special friend: Janie Shepherd.
She was a daughter of the late Hugh and Euba Ford, and was preceded in death by two brothers: Dale Ford and Hobert Ford; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Tivis and Bessie Kate Hartman.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Ruey Davis, Randy Shepherd, Tommy Ellenburg, Brain Crawford, Ricky Shepherd and Charles Ellenburg.
