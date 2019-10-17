Beverly Myers, 75, of Mosheim, died Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a member of Brown Springs Baptist Church for many years where she was a member of the 7:30 a.m. Sunday school class and was the leader of the Nursing Center’s Ministry.
Loving wife of 45 years, she retired from a lifetime of helping others as a nurse with Greene Valley Developmental Center. After retirement she continued to help others through the Meals on Wheels program at the Mosheim Town Hall.
Mrs. Myers is survived by her husband: Johnny Myers; several nieces; and two brothers and sisters-in-law: Charlie and Janice Bowman, of Johnson City, and John and Lyanna Bowman.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Herman and Anne Bowman; a sister-in-law: Betty Wells; and a brother-in-law: Billy Myers.
The Myers family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Mrs. Myers will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Richard Long will officiate.
Interment will follow in the Mosheim Central Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Jessie Lowery, Jimmy Lane, Tyler Dingus, Steven Parman, Donald Burnette and James Foshie.
Honorary pallbearers will be the senior citizens from Mosheim Town Hall.