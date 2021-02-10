Beverly Russell, 56, of Afton, passed away Monday at her home.
She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
She was employed 14 years with Premier/Greene Coach Tours.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years: Dennis E. Russell; a sister and brother-in-law: Lisa and Johnny Vest; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Jeff and Linda Hawk, and David Allen and Connie Blake; nieces and nephews: Jen and Michael Gregg, Joe Vest, and Caleb and Ashley Van Dyke; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Louis and Robin Van Dyke, and Bob and Donna Russell.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles “Brown” and Elizabeth Hawk; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Otis and Edith Van Dyke.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Morrison and the Rev. John Buchanan officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Jeffers Afton Chapel at 1 p.m. Friday to go in procession to Mt. Zion Cemetery for the 2 p.m. graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Joe Vest, Chris Gray, Russell Ooten, Randy Swinney, Jeff Hawk, Johnny Vest and Michael Gregg.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jack and Nancy Kilday, James and Fawna Lee Cantrell, the staff of Premier/Greene Coach Tours, Bart and Judy Revere, John Rever, and Ernestine Gray.
